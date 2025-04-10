GENMAB A/S/S (OTCMKTS:GMXAY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

GENMAB A/S/S (OTCMKTS:GMXAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.46 and traded as low as $17.77. GENMAB A/S/S shares last traded at $17.98, with a volume of 1,942,332 shares traded.

GENMAB A/S/S Trading Down 1.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.46 and a 200-day moving average of $21.37.

GENMAB A/S/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

