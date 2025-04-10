Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,362,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $391,604,000 after purchasing an additional 65,783 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,262,229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $380,898,000 after buying an additional 518,851 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,889,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $337,428,000 after purchasing an additional 145,960 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 6.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,840,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $257,124,000 after purchasing an additional 114,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,645,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GPC stock traded down $0.79 on Thursday, reaching $113.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,523. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.57. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $104.01 and a 12-month high of $164.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.82.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 63.68%.

GPC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Genuine Parts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Genuine Parts from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Northcoast Research cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price objective (down from $133.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.88.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

