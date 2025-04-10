Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,640 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 227,024 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $101,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $5,376,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cavco Industries by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,977 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cavco Industries by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cavco Industries by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,797,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cavco Industries

In other Cavco Industries news, Director David A. Greenblatt sold 4,000 shares of Cavco Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.88, for a total value of $2,115,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,286 shares in the company, valued at $8,084,459.68. The trade was a 20.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Blount sold 2,000 shares of Cavco Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.18, for a total transaction of $1,014,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,438,362.48. This trade represents a 41.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,644 shares of company stock worth $4,494,608. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cavco Industries Price Performance

Shares of CVCO stock opened at $488.86 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $516.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $478.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 1.19. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $331.08 and a one year high of $544.08.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $2.01. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 16.17%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 21.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $550.00 price target (up previously from $480.00) on shares of Cavco Industries in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Cavco Industries Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

