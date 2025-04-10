Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 5,694 Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 970,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,694 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stride were worth $100,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG bought a new position in Stride in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,869,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Stride during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Stride by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 607,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,146,000 after buying an additional 332,098 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stride by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 4,979 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stride by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stride alerts:

Stride Stock Up 7.3 %

Shares of NYSE LRN opened at $133.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 5.93. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.47. Stride, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.17 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. Stride had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 22.42%. Research analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LRN. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Stride in a report on Friday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Stride from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Stride from $94.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Stride from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stride currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Stride

Stride Profile

(Free Report)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.