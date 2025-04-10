Geode Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Primo Brands Co. (NYSE:PRMB)

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primo Brands Co. (NYSE:PRMB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,477,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,020,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Primo Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Primo Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primo Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Primo Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Primo Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Primo Brands from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Primo Brands in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Primo Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Primo Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Primo Brands in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

Primo Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PRMB opened at $33.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Primo Brands Co. has a 1-year low of $24.41 and a 1-year high of $35.85. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 40.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.82.

Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Primo Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.27% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Primo Brands Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primo Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Primo Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Primo Brands Profile

Primo Brands Corp. is a branded beverage company, which focuses on healthy hydration. It delivers sustainably and domestically sourced diversified offerings across products, formats, channels, price points and consumer occasions, distributed in the United States and Canada. The company provides water filtration units for home and business consumers across North America.

