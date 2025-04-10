Geode Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 706,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,646 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $110,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Ryder System in the fourth quarter worth $314,075,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ryder System in the fourth quarter worth $97,844,000. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ryder System by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,235,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Ryder System in the fourth quarter worth $12,242,000. Finally, Cambridge Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ryder System in the fourth quarter worth $9,696,000. 87.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System Stock Performance

R stock opened at $144.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $150.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.10. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.88 and a 1-year high of $171.78.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.06. Ryder System had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 3.87%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ryder System from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Ryder System from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Read Our Latest Report on R

Ryder System Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.