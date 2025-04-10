Geode Capital Management LLC Has $104.54 Million Stock Position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,894,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240,514 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mattel were worth $104,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,134,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,469,000 after purchasing an additional 355,769 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,843,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,282 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,517,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,354,000 after purchasing an additional 318,125 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mattel by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,390,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,847,000 after acquiring an additional 127,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mattel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,929,000. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mattel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT opened at $15.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.51. Mattel, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.06 and a 1-year high of $22.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.15. Mattel had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 10.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MAT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mattel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Mattel from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mattel presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

Mattel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

