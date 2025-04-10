Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 91,688 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,371,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,688 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Samsara were worth $103,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IOT. Jordan Park Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter worth $112,041,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter worth $106,274,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Samsara by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,143,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148,081 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Samsara by 1,909.4% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,870,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Samsara by 577.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,458,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Price Performance

Shares of IOT stock opened at $39.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.02 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.25. Samsara Inc. has a one year low of $27.14 and a one year high of $61.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IOT has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Samsara from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Samsara from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Samsara

In other news, insider Sanjit Biswas sold 13,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $729,544.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,571,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,630,526. This trade represents a 0.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 9,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total transaction of $487,236.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 331,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,839,991.28. This represents a 2.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,484,276 shares of company stock worth $64,741,770 over the last quarter. 60.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

Further Reading

