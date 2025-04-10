Geode Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 321,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,931 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $105,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BIO. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2,175.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 109 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

BIO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $481.00 price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.20.

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $248.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $269.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $315.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.12. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.38 and a 52-week high of $387.99.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.04. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 71.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

