Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 49,661 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,295,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49,661 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $100,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 49.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.07.

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $18.62 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.68. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.59 and a 1 year high of $21.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 174.55%.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

