GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.49 and last traded at $13.01, with a volume of 2185941 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.79.

GCT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on GigaCloud Technology from $50.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Roth Capital lowered GigaCloud Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered GigaCloud Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.56 and a 200-day moving average of $20.29. The firm has a market cap of $521.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 2.12.

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $295.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.00 million. GigaCloud Technology had a return on equity of 40.32% and a net margin of 11.75%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GigaCloud Technology declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 2nd that allows the company to buyback $16.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GCT. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.94% of the company’s stock.

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

