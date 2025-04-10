Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,028,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 259,370 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences comprises 1.1% of LSV Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $464,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $581,000. LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 289.9% during the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 192,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GILD. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.12.

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 17,929 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.17, for a total value of $2,118,669.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,977,938.37. The trade was a 9.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 302,785 shares of company stock worth $30,503,250 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $105.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.52. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.07 and a 52-week high of $119.96. The stock has a market cap of $131.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 284.46, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.23. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 1.67%. Analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 854.05%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

