Gladstone Commercial Co. Declares Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 8th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, April 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 21st.

Gladstone Commercial has increased its dividend by an average of 41.4% annually over the last three years. Gladstone Commercial has a payout ratio of 545.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Gladstone Commercial to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.0%.

Gladstone Commercial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOD traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,063. Gladstone Commercial has a fifty-two week low of $12.67 and a fifty-two week high of $17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 5.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.15, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Gladstone Commercial ( NASDAQ:GOOD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.24. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.09%. The firm had revenue of $37.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.04 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

