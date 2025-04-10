Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 8th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 21st.

Gladstone Land Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of LANDM traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.63. 2,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,239. Gladstone Land has a 1 year low of $23.95 and a 1 year high of $25.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.74.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

