Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 8th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 21st.
Gladstone Land Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of LANDM traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.63. 2,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,239. Gladstone Land has a 1 year low of $23.95 and a 1 year high of $25.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.74.
Gladstone Land Company Profile
