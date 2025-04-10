Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th.

Gladstone Land has increased its dividend by an average of 13.9% annually over the last three years.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

Gladstone Land Stock Performance

NASDAQ LANDO traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,789. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.08. Gladstone Land has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $22.90.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.