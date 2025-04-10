Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDP) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 8th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 21st.

Gladstone Land Price Performance

NASDAQ:LANDP traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,590. Gladstone Land has a fifty-two week low of $18.21 and a fifty-two week high of $22.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.05 and its 200-day moving average is $20.89.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

Gladstone Land Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.