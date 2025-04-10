Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,477,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 444,780 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $165,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GPN. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 177.5% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Stock Up 13.9 %

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $90.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.83 and a 52-week high of $127.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.89.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 12.21%. Equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective (down previously from $155.00) on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Global Payments in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Global Payments from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Stephens downgraded Global Payments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.52.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

