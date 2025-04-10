Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD) Shares Sold by Blue Edge Capital LLC

Blue Edge Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,046 shares during the quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $3,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,201,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,340 shares in the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 2,708,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,833,000 after buying an additional 8,523 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,466,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,608,000 after buying an additional 274,237 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,289,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,167,000 after acquiring an additional 87,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 1,043,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,357,000 after acquiring an additional 37,626 shares in the last quarter.
Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of PFFD opened at $18.57 on Thursday. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a one year low of $17.81 and a one year high of $21.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.94.
Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Company Profile
The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Global X U.S. Preferred ETF
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Meta Seeks Trump’s Help in FTC Trial: The Implications Are Huge
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Delta, Walmart Cut Profit Targets: Could Start Domino Effect
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- 5 Highest-Rated Dividend Stocks According to MarketBeat
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.