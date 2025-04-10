Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Price Target Lowered to $140.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $141.00 to $140.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 17.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Globe Life from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Globe Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Globe Life from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.55.

Shares of NYSE GL traded down $3.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $118.74. The company had a trading volume of 384,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,413. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Globe Life has a one year low of $38.95 and a one year high of $133.76. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.60.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.02. Globe Life had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 18.53%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Globe Life will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $1,345,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,529.88. This represents a 36.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Matthew Darden sold 24,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.52, for a total transaction of $3,024,632.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,735,998.96. The trade was a 38.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GL. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Globe Life by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Globe Life by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Globe Life by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

