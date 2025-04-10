Grail (NASDAQ:GRAL) Trading Down 4.1% – Should You Sell?

Grail, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.08 and last traded at $23.00. Approximately 280,781 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,214,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.98.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Grail from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.13.

Grail (NASDAQ:GRAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.41) by $2.55. The firm had revenue of $38.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.33 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Grail, Inc. will post -15.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert P. Ragusa sold 7,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $237,976.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 828,662 shares in the company, valued at $25,862,541.02. This represents a 0.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aaron Freidin sold 1,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $56,659.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,170 shares in the company, valued at $10,457,304. This represents a 0.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,550 shares of company stock worth $360,436.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Grail in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Grail during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury bought a new stake in shares of Grail in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Grail during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grail during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

GRAIL, Inc is a healthcare company. It engages in the development of a technology for early detection of cancer. The company was founded by Jeffrey T. Huber, William H. Rastetter, and Mostafa Ronaghi on September 11, 2015 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

