Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.79, but opened at $7.01. Gray Television shares last traded at $6.95, with a volume of 12,495 shares trading hands.
Gray Television Trading Down 0.5 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.07 and its 200-day moving average is $7.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $685.92 million, a P/E ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.94.
Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter. Gray Television had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 9.60%.
Gray Television Announces Dividend
Gray Television Company Profile
Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Gray Television
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Joby Aviation: Operational Momentum vs. Market Sentiment
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Broadcom’s Big Outperformance Shows Strength Amid Tariff Decline
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Carvana: Can Turnaround Strength Outdrive Market Headwinds?
Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.