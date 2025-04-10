Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.79, but opened at $7.01. Gray Television shares last traded at $6.95, with a volume of 12,495 shares trading hands.

Gray Television Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.07 and its 200-day moving average is $7.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $685.92 million, a P/E ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.94.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter. Gray Television had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 9.60%.

Gray Television Announces Dividend

Gray Television Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.61%.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

