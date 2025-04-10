Greenland Capital Management LP Has $121,000 Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Greenland Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,580 shares during the quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Paramount Global by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,593,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,314 shares during the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,315,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Paramount Global by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 3,729 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Yoffe Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PARA shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Paramount Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Paramount Global in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.09.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

PARA opened at $11.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.31. Paramount Global has a 52-week low of $9.54 and a 52-week high of $14.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.36 and its 200-day moving average is $10.95.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 18.89%. Sell-side analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.15%.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

Featured Articles

