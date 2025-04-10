Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Shares Up 5.3% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Free Report) rose 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.32 and last traded at $27.32. Approximately 1,055 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 1,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Grupo Simec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday.

Grupo Simec Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Grupo Simec

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.29.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Grupo Simec stock. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Simec

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold-finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and mesh panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

