Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.55 and last traded at $1.72, with a volume of 2739945 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $2.50 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.23.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $952.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $758.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.73%. Research analysts anticipate that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TV. GFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,600,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 13,477.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,749,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,160 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 245.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,976,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,933 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $939,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 17,119,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,760,000 after purchasing an additional 500,271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cable companies and provides direct-to-home satellite pay television system in Mexico and the United States. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

Featured Articles

