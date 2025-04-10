Guggenheim Initiates Coverage on Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV)

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $518.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Elevance Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Elevance Health from $501.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Stephens cut shares of Elevance Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $520.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Argus raised shares of Elevance Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $519.71.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ELV

Elevance Health Stock Performance

ELV traded up $5.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $441.19. 947,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,435,085. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $411.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $414.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Elevance Health has a 1 year low of $362.21 and a 1 year high of $567.26.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.04. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 3.38%. As a group, research analysts predict that Elevance Health will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $1.71 dividend. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total value of $183,902.59. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,847 shares in the company, valued at $766,745.11. This represents a 19.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 3,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.30, for a total value of $1,388,635.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,008,970.80. The trade was a 25.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elevance Health

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.