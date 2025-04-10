Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.11 and last traded at $7.80, with a volume of 347628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Gyre Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Gyre Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $730.17 million, a P/E ratio of 156.00 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.63.

Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $27.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.50 million. Gyre Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 84.57% and a negative return on equity of 118.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Gyre Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Gyre Therapeutics by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Gyre Therapeutics by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gyre Therapeutics by 281.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 6,855 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gyre Therapeutics by 15,083.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

Gyre Therapeutics Company Profile

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of Hydronidone for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis in the United States. Its Hydronidone is also being evaluated for the treatment of liver fibrosis across a spectrum of chronic liver diseases.

Featured Stories

