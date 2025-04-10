Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE) Shares Up 13.3% – Here’s What Happened

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) shot up 13.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.59 and last traded at $8.64. 33,082 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 89,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Gyre Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Gyre Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gyre Therapeutics

Gyre Therapeutics Stock Down 6.5 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $682.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.80 and a beta of 2.03.

Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Gyre Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 118.43% and a negative net margin of 84.57%. The company had revenue of $27.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.50 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gyre Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gyre Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $1,225,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Gyre Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gyre Therapeutics by 392.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 90,557 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Gyre Therapeutics by 8.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 8,412 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Gyre Therapeutics by 281.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

About Gyre Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of Hydronidone for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis in the United States. Its Hydronidone is also being evaluated for the treatment of liver fibrosis across a spectrum of chronic liver diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gyre Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gyre Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.