Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Director Sells $33,084.94 in Stock

Posted by on Apr 10th, 2025

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTYGet Free Report) Director Laurie Harris sold 3,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $33,084.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,235.09. This trade represents a 11.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Hagerty Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of HGTY opened at $8.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 78.36 and a beta of 0.88. Hagerty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.03 and a 12 month high of $12.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lowered Hagerty from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Hagerty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Hagerty

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Hagerty in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hagerty during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Hagerty during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Hagerty by 25,769.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Hagerty during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. 20.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hagerty

(Get Free Report)

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY)

Receive News & Ratings for Hagerty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hagerty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.