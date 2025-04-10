Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Director Sells $33,084.94 in Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Laurie Harris sold 3,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $33,084.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,235.09. This trade represents a 11.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Hagerty Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of HGTY opened at $8.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 78.36 and a beta of 0.88. Hagerty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.03 and a 12 month high of $12.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lowered Hagerty from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Hagerty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Hagerty in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hagerty during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Hagerty during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Hagerty by 25,769.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Hagerty during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. 20.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hagerty

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

