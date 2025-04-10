Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Acquired by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 394,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,484 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $18,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 47,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 14,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Halozyme Therapeutics

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total transaction of $580,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 185,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,765,546.65. This represents a 5.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $32,217.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,120,567.40. This trade represents a 1.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,200 shares of company stock worth $1,286,568. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ HALO opened at $60.65 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 7.80 and a quick ratio of 9.15. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $37.73 and a one year high of $66.00.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $298.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.74 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 157.78% and a net margin of 43.74%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.78.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

