Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Insider Selling

Hammerson Plc (LON:HMSO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as GBX 219.20 ($2.80) and last traded at GBX 220.40 ($2.82), with a volume of 3645351 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 233.80 ($2.99).

Specifically, insider Himanshu Raja sold 44,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 239 ($3.05), for a total transaction of £106,376.51 ($135,927.05).

Hammerson Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.20, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 263.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 271.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.77, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 10.65.

Hammerson Increases Dividend

Hammerson ( LON:HMSO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 19.90 ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. Hammerson had a negative return on equity of 25.94% and a negative net margin of 346.30%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hammerson Plc will post 20.7491639 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.07 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th. This is a boost from Hammerson’s previous dividend of $0.76. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. Hammerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -273.62%.

About Hammerson

Hammerson is a cities business. An owner, operator and developer of prime urban real estate, with a portfolio value of £4.7billion (as at 30 June 2023), in some of the fastest growing cities in the UK, Ireland and France. Our portfolio and adjacent lands leverage our experience and capabilities to create and manage exceptional city centre destinations with the opportunity to drive value and reshape entire neighbourhoods.

