HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) Shares Purchased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 836,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167,000 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in HashiCorp were worth $28,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in HashiCorp by 14.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,239,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,841,000 after buying an additional 282,965 shares during the period. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new position in shares of HashiCorp in the fourth quarter worth about $18,554,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 18.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,522,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,417,000 after buying an additional 385,118 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 240,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,268,000 after buying an additional 72,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 41.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HCP. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.40.

HashiCorp Price Performance

Shares of HCP stock opened at $34.78 on Thursday. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $34.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of -57.02 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.20.

HashiCorp Profile

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

