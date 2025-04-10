HC Wainwright Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for VRCA

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 8th. HC Wainwright analyst O. Livnat now expects that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.08). HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Verrica Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.46) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Verrica Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. Verrica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 591.84% and a negative net margin of 625.06%. The company had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 million.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verrica Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

VRCA opened at $0.46 on Thursday. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $11.41. The company has a market cap of $42.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 347.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 143,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 111,678 shares during the period. Caligan Partners LP acquired a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $5,201,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $1,811,000. Heights Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 85,336 shares in the last quarter. 42.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage dermatology therapeutics company, develops medications for the treatment of skin diseases in the United States. Its product pipeline comprises YCANTH (VP-102), which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts.

