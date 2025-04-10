HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO)

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 159.74% from the company’s current price.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PHIO opened at $1.54 on Tuesday. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $9.79. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.48 and its 200 day moving average is $2.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Phio Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 57.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phio Pharmaceuticals

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. engages in the development of immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company is developing PH-762, an INTASYL compound in Phase 1b dose-escalating clinical trials to reduce the expression of cell death protein 1 (PD-1), a protein that inhibits T cells’ ability to kill cancer cells; and PH-762 treated double positive tumor infiltrating lymphocytes, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat advanced melanoma and other advanced solid tumors.

