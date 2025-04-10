Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $60.56 and last traded at $66.16, with a volume of 2805215 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HSIC. Bank of America raised shares of Henry Schein from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.10.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). Henry Schein had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 4,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $287,161.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,460,251.20. This represents a 6.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 2,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total transaction of $184,988.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,762,147.20. The trade was a 9.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Henry Schein

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Henry Schein by 274.6% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 3,347.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Further Reading

