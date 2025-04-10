Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,239,170 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 645,080 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $304,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,173,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $686,011,000 after acquiring an additional 681,242 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $292,959,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,848,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058,562 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,744,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,055,000 after acquiring an additional 135,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,253,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,559 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 15.9 %

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $14.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $11.97 and a fifty-two week high of $24.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.16.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.37%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 6,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $84,534.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

