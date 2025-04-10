Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Shares Acquired by Zuckerman Investment Group LLC

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) by 41.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,149,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336,576 shares during the period. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Hillman Solutions were worth $11,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Hillman Solutions by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,158,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,199,000 after purchasing an additional 509,016 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its position in Hillman Solutions by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 7,612,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,145,000 after purchasing an additional 130,273 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,753,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,203,000 after purchasing an additional 113,692 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,489,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,244,000 after buying an additional 73,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,768,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,224,000 after acquiring an additional 16,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

Hillman Solutions Stock Up 6.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HLMN opened at $7.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.64 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.09. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $12.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hillman Solutions ( NASDAQ:HLMN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $349.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.45 million. Hillman Solutions had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 8.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on HLMN shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. William Blair cut shares of Hillman Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HLMN

Hillman Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.