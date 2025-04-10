Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at Barclays

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Barclays from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HLMN. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, William Blair cut Hillman Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hillman Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

Shares of HLMN opened at $7.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.64 and a beta of 1.67. Hillman Solutions has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $12.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Hillman Solutions had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $349.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hillman Solutions will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Hillman Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Hillman Solutions during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hillman Solutions by 765.8% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,572 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hillman Solutions by 1,911.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193 shares during the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

