Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 61 ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Hilton Food Group had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 1.22%.

Hilton Food Group Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of HFG stock traded up GBX 14.02 ($0.18) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 853.02 ($10.90). The stock had a trading volume of 11,066,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,989. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 855.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 885.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.82, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £763.62 million, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.57. Hilton Food Group has a 12-month low of GBX 796 ($10.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 996 ($12.73).

Hilton Food Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 24.90 ($0.32) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This is a boost from Hilton Food Group’s previous dividend of $9.60. This represents a dividend yield of 2.97%. Hilton Food Group’s payout ratio is currently 63.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on HFG. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Hilton Food Group from GBX 1,090 ($13.93) to GBX 1,120 ($14.31) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Food Group

In other Hilton Food Group news, insider Mark Allen purchased 5,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 835 ($10.67) per share, with a total value of £49,682.50 ($63,483.90). 14.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hilton Food Group

Hilton Food Group plc is a leading international food and supply chain services partner. We partner with leading retailers, brands and food service partners across the world.

We offer a unique multi-category proposition of outstanding protein products including meat, seafood, vegan and vegetarian, and easier meals.

