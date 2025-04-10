Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Purchased by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 0.9% of Argent Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $22,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HON. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,761,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,951,353,000 after purchasing an additional 380,299 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,988,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,379,568,000 after purchasing an additional 627,422 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,763,764 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,527,867,000 after acquiring an additional 631,761 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,285,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,193,923,000 after acquiring an additional 263,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,901,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $881,225,000 after acquiring an additional 116,925 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $6,004,902.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,644,066.20. This represents a 40.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $196.77. 147,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,593,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $127.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $208.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.56. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.36 and a fifty-two week high of $242.77.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $268.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.00.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

