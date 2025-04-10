Humana (NYSE:HUM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $326.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $257.00 to $256.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Humana from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $301.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Humana from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.25.

Humana Price Performance

NYSE HUM traded up $5.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $290.67. 1,117,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,639,099. The company has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Humana has a 52-week low of $213.31 and a 52-week high of $406.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $265.60 and its 200-day moving average is $270.92.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($2.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.26) by $0.10. Humana had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 1.02%. Equities analysts forecast that Humana will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humana

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

