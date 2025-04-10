Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Position Boosted by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Up 6.3 %

NASDAQ HURN opened at $144.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.98. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.26 and a twelve month high of $153.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 0.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.38. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The business had revenue of $399.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.62 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 1,042 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.15, for a total value of $130,406.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,087,700.80. The trade was a 4.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Mccartney sold 500 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.13, for a total transaction of $75,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,416,127.44. This trade represents a 0.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,781 shares of company stock worth $11,484,452 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HURN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Wedbush increased their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.25.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

