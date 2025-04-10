Hydrogen Utopia International (LON:HUI) Stock Price Up 33.3% – Still a Buy?

Hydrogen Utopia International PLC (LON:HUI – Get Free Report) shot up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.40 ($0.02). 1,232,332 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 831% from the average session volume of 132,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.05 ($0.01).

Hydrogen Utopia International Stock Up 33.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2.13 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2.94. The stock has a market cap of £5.45 million, a PE ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.37.

Hydrogen Utopia International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hydrogen Utopia International (HUI) is a company pioneering the responsible, sustainable remediation of non-recyclable waste plastics into clean fuel hydrogen using unique proprietary technology. HUI is addressing the major environmental threat posed by waste plastic whilst providing alternative energy sources with significantly lower carbon emissions than existing processes with a view to achieving net zero climate impact.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hydrogen Utopia International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydrogen Utopia International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.