ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Earns “Hold” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports.

ICUI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James set a $97.00 price target on ICU Medical in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.67.

ICU Medical stock opened at $151.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. ICU Medical has a 12-month low of $93.36 and a 12-month high of $196.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.05 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.45.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in ICU Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 764.3% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ICU Medical by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 638 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

