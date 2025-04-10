Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target Cut to $112.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $128.00 to $112.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the life sciences company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 46.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Illumina from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Illumina from $127.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Illumina from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.85.

Shares of ILMN opened at $76.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38. Illumina has a 52-week low of $68.70 and a 52-week high of $156.66.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Illumina had a negative net margin of 27.95% and a positive return on equity of 13.37%. Research analysts predict that Illumina will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,381,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 344.8% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 13,036 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 10,105 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 9,471.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 670 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

