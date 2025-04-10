Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Upgraded by Raymond James to “Outperform” Rating

Raymond James upgraded shares of Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has C$104.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$108.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IMO. National Bankshares upped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$109.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank raised shares of Imperial Oil to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$105.00 to C$108.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$94.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$105.67.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Price Performance

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

TSE IMO traded down C$5.30 on Wednesday, hitting C$85.58. The stock had a trading volume of 255,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,811. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$97.89 and a 200-day moving average of C$99.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$44.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.44. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of C$83.19 and a 52-week high of C$108.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.72 dividend. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.78%.

About Imperial Oil

(Get Free Report)

Imperial Oil is one of Canada’s largest integrated oil companies, focusing on upstream operations, petroleum refining operations, and the marketing of petroleum products. Production averaged 398 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020. The company estimates that it holds 5.2 billion boe of proved and probable crude oil and natural gas reserves.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.