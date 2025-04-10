indie Semiconductor’s (INDI) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDIFree Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock.

INDI has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on indie Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

indie Semiconductor Price Performance

NASDAQ INDI traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.81. 2,227,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,763,010. The company has a market capitalization of $364.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.84. indie Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $7.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDIGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 61.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.08%. The business had revenue of $58.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that indie Semiconductor will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 65,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $190,686.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $714,951.50. This represents a 21.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Wittmann sold 10,875 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.81, for a total value of $30,558.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 77,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,862.47. This trade represents a 12.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,277 shares of company stock valued at $434,192 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 10.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,318,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after buying an additional 120,071 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in indie Semiconductor by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,102,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,337,000 after purchasing an additional 161,132 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 330.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 256,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 197,179 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 7.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,944,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,739,000 after buying an additional 276,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 865,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after buying an additional 44,096 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

Analyst Recommendations for indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI)

