indie Semiconductor’s (INDI) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock.

INDI has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on indie Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

NASDAQ INDI traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.81. 2,227,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,763,010. The company has a market capitalization of $364.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.84. indie Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $7.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 61.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.08%. The business had revenue of $58.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that indie Semiconductor will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 65,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $190,686.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $714,951.50. This represents a 21.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Wittmann sold 10,875 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.81, for a total value of $30,558.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 77,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,862.47. This trade represents a 12.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,277 shares of company stock valued at $434,192 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 10.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,318,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after buying an additional 120,071 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in indie Semiconductor by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,102,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,337,000 after purchasing an additional 161,132 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 330.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 256,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 197,179 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 7.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,944,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,739,000 after buying an additional 276,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 865,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after buying an additional 44,096 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

