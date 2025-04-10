Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Declares $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 68.8% per year over the last three years. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 9.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Price Performance

ILPT stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.73. 956,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.79. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $2.64 and a 52-week high of $5.45. The company has a market cap of $180.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.99.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust ( NASDAQ:ILPT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $110.52 million for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (Nasdaq: ILPT) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning and leasing high quality distribution and logistics properties. As of December 31, 2023, ILPT's portfolio consisted of 411 properties containing approximately 60 million rentable square feet located in 39 states.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.