Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,050,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,730 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $282,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Ingredion in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Ingredion by 653.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ingredion by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Price Performance

Shares of INGR stock opened at $128.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12 month low of $109.51 and a 12 month high of $155.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.72.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.09. Ingredion had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is presently 32.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 10,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.88, for a total value of $1,361,392.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,906.76. This represents a 24.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INGR shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Ingredion from $147.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stephens cut their target price on Ingredion from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com lowered Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of Ingredion in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Ingredion from $178.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingredion has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.60.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

