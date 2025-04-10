InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) to Issue Dividend of $0.01

InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 9th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0105 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This is a 0.7% increase from InPlay Oil’s previous dividend of $0.01.

InPlay Oil Trading Up 9.5 %

OTCMKTS IPOOF opened at $0.98 on Thursday. InPlay Oil has a one year low of $0.89 and a one year high of $1.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $89.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Get InPlay Oil alerts:

InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. InPlay Oil had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $27.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.59 million. Equities analysts forecast that InPlay Oil will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InPlay Oil Company Profile

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It focuses on light oil asset base located in West Central, Alberta. InPlay Oil Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for InPlay Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InPlay Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.