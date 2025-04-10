Insider Buying: AVI Global Trust plc (LON:AGT) Insider Acquires 4,000 Shares of Stock

AVI Global Trust plc (LON:AGT – Get Free Report) insider Anja Balfour bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 204 ($2.61) per share, with a total value of £8,160 ($10,426.78).

AVI Global Trust Stock Performance

Shares of AGT stock traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 213 ($2.72). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,222,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,224. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 235.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 236.64. AVI Global Trust plc has a 52 week low of GBX 193.40 ($2.47) and a 52 week high of GBX 250.50 ($3.20). The company has a market cap of £924.59 million, a PE ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.78.

About AVI Global Trust

Established in 1889, the Company’s investment objective is to achieve capital growth through a focused portfolio of investments, particularly in companies whose shares stand at a discount to estimated underlying net asset value.

Unique

A concentrated portfolio combination of family-controlled holding companies, closed-end funds and asset-backed opportunities, unlikely to be found in other funds or indices.

Diversified

A concentrated portfolio of high conviction ideas, yet with broad diversification to sectors and companies through the holding structures of the portfolio companies.

Engaged

Seeking out good quality companies and engaging to improve shareholder value.

Active

Finding complex, inefficient, and overlooked investment opportunities.

Global

Bottom-up stock picking that is benchmark agnostic – seeking the best equity opportunities across the globe.

